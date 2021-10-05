Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,738 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.68% of Scientific Games worth $50,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 86.4% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGMS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

Shares of SGMS stock opened at $82.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.54 and a beta of 2.06. Scientific Games Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $87.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.57.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Scientific Games Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

