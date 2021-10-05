Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 703,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,961 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.03% of Big Lots worth $46,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIG. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 232.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 20.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

BIG opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.31. Big Lots, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $73.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.92.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 27th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 29.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Big Lots from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Big Lots from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.90.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

