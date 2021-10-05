Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,048,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,890 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of QIAGEN worth $50,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 13.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of QIAGEN by 15.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE QGEN opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $45.33 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.55.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.92% and a return on equity of 21.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QGEN. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of QIAGEN from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.18.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

