Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.27% of ONE Gas worth $50,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 1,005.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ONE Gas by 92.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $136,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ONE Gas by 19.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $225,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OGS opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.29 and a 200 day moving average of $74.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $315.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.14 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.04%.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONE Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

