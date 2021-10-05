Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $50,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,607.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.10.

AMH opened at $38.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 123.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $27.71 and a 12-month high of $42.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anita Marie Mayala-Mcintyre purchased 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.68 per share, with a total value of $50,036.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

