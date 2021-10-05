Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $46.95 Million Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,502,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.89% of nVent Electric worth $46,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVT. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,941.4% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,156,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,897 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the first quarter worth about $39,756,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 112.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,427,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 2,426.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,630 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,718. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVT opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.39. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $17.41 and a 1-year high of $34.97.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on NVT. Barclays boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

