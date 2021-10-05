Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $47.87 Million Stock Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,161,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 258,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Urban Outfitters worth $47,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,710,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,803,751 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,412,000 after purchasing an additional 482,169 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,293,665 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $48,112,000 after purchasing an additional 329,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 637.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,273 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 272,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 430,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 176,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $30.59 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.98 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.