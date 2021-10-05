Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 666,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 26,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.17% of Dycom Industries worth $49,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DY. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,641 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $326,520,000 after purchasing an additional 114,981 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 247.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 670 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 45,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DY shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries stock opened at $71.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.93. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.28 and a 1-year high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.