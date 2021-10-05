Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.72% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $46,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 20,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 492,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SHO. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sunstone Hotel Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $12.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.22. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.