Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,929 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 361,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.12% of Balchem worth $47,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Balchem by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Balchem in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCPC opened at $150.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $97.32 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average is $131.91.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $202.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.00 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 12.08%. On average, analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BCPC shares. Stephens cut Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

