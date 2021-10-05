Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 203,886 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,769,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203,886 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of Vistra worth $51,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VST. Velanne Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Vistra by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Velanne Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,471,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,305,000 after purchasing an additional 583,141 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Vistra by 117.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 12.7% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 94,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vistra by 5.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Seaport Global Securities raised their target price on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

In other Vistra news, Director Scott B. Helm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $15.47 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

