Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 25,675 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,829,443 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 25,675 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of BOX worth $46,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,648,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,374,000 after purchasing an additional 644,131 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in BOX by 16.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 12,746,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769,842 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in BOX by 8.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,045,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,836,000 after purchasing an additional 394,532 shares in the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX during the first quarter valued at $28,599,000. Finally, Weitz Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,244,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,562,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

BOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

NYSE:BOX opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.16, for a total value of $377,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,197,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,139,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 14,889 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $383,689.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,889 shares of company stock worth $1,490,090 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

