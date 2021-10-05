Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 41,491 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,036 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.31% of M.D.C. worth $46,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after purchasing an additional 59,824 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,648,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $276,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,214 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,012,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,219,000 after purchasing an additional 119,115 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 579,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,340,000 after purchasing an additional 65,544 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 504,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MDC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.50.

In other M.D.C. news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $487,693.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. stock opened at $46.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 7.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. On average, analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

