Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,702 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,159,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,702 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.88% of Iridium Communications worth $46,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IRDM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iridium Communications by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Iridium Communications by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 23.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 126,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $95,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,967 shares of company stock worth $3,662,222. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Iridium Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

IRDM opened at $38.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -385.36 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $54.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.31.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $149.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.53 million. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

