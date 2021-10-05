Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 10,177 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 455,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,468,000 after acquiring an additional 55,752 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.9% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 210,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,835,000 after buying an additional 25,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth about $518,000.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $37.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.61. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

