Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.44 Million Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,091 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,651,000 after purchasing an additional 40,744 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Boston Properties by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 52,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $914,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $109.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.63.

Shares of BXP opened at $111.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.61. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $713.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.