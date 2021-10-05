Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEX. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of IDEX by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $208.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $166.51 and a 12-month high of $235.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.07.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

IDEX Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

