Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.60 Million Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,878 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,339 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 20.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 379,026 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,338,000 after buying an additional 63,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 135.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 155,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 89,683 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 88.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 486,905 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 228,468 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $1,048,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,270,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,085,000 after buying an additional 152,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

DVN opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $39.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -488.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

