Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.71 Million Stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,073 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,808,000 after buying an additional 433,426 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 147.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,517,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,999,000 after buying an additional 4,479,808 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,813,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,482,000 after buying an additional 240,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,612,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,958,000 after buying an additional 40,481 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,603,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after buying an additional 197,730 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DXC. Susquehanna raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 9,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.86 per share, with a total value of $369,752.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,060.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 1,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.88 per share, with a total value of $44,857.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock worth $684,089. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXC Technology stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. DXC Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

