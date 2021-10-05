Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Shares in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,665 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 737.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 74.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth about $655,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in GoDaddy by 12.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.92.

GDDY opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.66 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

