Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 13,355 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,128 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,765,000 after acquiring an additional 108,102 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 5,132,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,204,000 after buying an additional 325,261 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,624,000 after buying an additional 2,375,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.90. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $36.80 and a one year high of $53.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, EVP Peter D. Harrington sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.44, for a total transaction of $105,223.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter M. Scott III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $427,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Duke Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.46.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

