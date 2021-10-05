Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Short Interest Update

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400,600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 534,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:BKIMF opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $7.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.77.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKIMF. Oddo Bhf began coverage on Bankinter in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bankinter has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

