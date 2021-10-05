Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Barclays (LON:BARC) received a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target from Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BARC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 315 ($4.12) target price on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231.67 ($3.03).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 190.92 ($2.49) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £32.17 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 180.16. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.98 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

In related news, insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total transaction of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

