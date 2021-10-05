Barclays Lowers Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,760

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.53) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,384.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,458.46.

In related news, insider Angie Risley purchased 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, with a total value of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

