Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)

HEINY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Heineken from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

HEINY stock traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 27,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,952. Heineken has a 12 month low of $44.17 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

