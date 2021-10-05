Barclays Trims Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Target Price to GBX 1,760

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,760 ($22.99) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,020 ($26.39) to GBX 1,880 ($24.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,542 ($20.15) to GBX 1,579 ($20.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 1,560 ($20.38) to GBX 1,805 ($23.58) in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,756 ($22.94).

Shares of LON SN opened at GBX 1,265 ($16.53) on Tuesday. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of GBX 1,294 ($16.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,681.50 ($21.97). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,384.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,458.46. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.89.

In related news, insider Angie Risley bought 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,420 ($18.55) per share, for a total transaction of £3,436.40 ($4,489.68). Also, insider Rick Medlock purchased 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,326 ($17.32) per share, for a total transaction of £36,465 ($47,641.76).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

