Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

BTDPY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Barratt Developments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Barratt Developments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

BTDPY opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.63.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This is a boost from Barratt Developments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Barratt Developments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

