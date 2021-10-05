BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stake Lessened by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 65,137 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of BCE worth $89,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 562,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,274,661 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 93.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,643,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,328,000 after buying an additional 1,274,176 shares during the period. Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BCE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,775,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in BCE by 7.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,849,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,517,000 after buying an additional 1,096,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of BCE by 71.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,939,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,011,000 after purchasing an additional 806,688 shares during the period. 43.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

BCE stock opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.27. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 16.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.7011 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.11%.

BCE Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.