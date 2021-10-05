BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) Short Interest Up 29.1% in September

BDO Unibank, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDOUY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the August 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BDO Unibank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

OTCMKTS:BDOUY opened at $22.18 on Tuesday. BDO Unibank has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $24.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.2459 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BDO Unibank’s previous dividend of $0.24.

BDO Unibank Company Profile

BDO Unibank, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking; Investment Banking; Private Banking; Leasing and Financing; Insurance; and Others. The Commercial Banking segment handles the entire lending, trade financing, and cash management services for corporate and retail customers.

