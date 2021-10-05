Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to announce earnings of $1.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.42. Beacon Roofing Supply reported earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $5.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Beacon Roofing Supply.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000,000 after acquiring an additional 257,328 shares during the period.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $30.49 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.23 and a 200 day moving average of $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.