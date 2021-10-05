Beam Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001154 BTC on exchanges. Beam has a market cap of $58.03 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004251 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 54.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 98,054,360 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

