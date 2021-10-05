BeatzCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $29.00 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.33 million and $29.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000723 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00050876 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BeatzCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.