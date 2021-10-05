Beck Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 18,367 BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. BioNTech accounts for approximately 1.4% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BNTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $729,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 10.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $252.73. The stock had a trading volume of 32,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,137,573. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.04 and its 200 day moving average is $243.02. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $75.35 and a 12-month high of $464.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $61.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 37.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.23.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

