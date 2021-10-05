Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Beck Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 20,490 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 1.3% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FCX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.29. 605,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,628,271. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average is $36.75. The company has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

