Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Price Down 4.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) traded down 4.6% on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond traded as low as $14.81 and last traded at $14.97. 60,961 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 8,168,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBBY. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 47.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 15,348 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.82.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

