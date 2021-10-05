Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.56.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

