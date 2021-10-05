Benjamin J. Hindson Sells 41,666 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total value of $5,981,570.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 772,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,051. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of -30.53 and a beta of 1.27. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.84 and a 12 month high of $208.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.19 and a 200 day moving average of $175.71.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 124.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 170.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXG. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 37.0% in the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,280,000 after buying an additional 2,242,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

