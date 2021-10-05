Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post $23.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 28.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

