Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.22 Million

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) to post $23.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $21.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $24.70 million. Berkeley Lights reported sales of $18.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $90.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $89.50 million to $91.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $133.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%.

BLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

In other news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.28, for a total value of $133,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 127.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 11,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after buying an additional 306,184 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Berkeley Lights by 28.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLI opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.42 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berkeley Lights (BLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.