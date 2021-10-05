Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
BERK opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.
About Berkshire Bancorp
