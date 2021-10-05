Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:BERK) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

BERK opened at $10.87 on Tuesday. Berkshire Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.20 and a 12 month high of $11.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79.

About Berkshire Bancorp

Berkshire Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides banking products and financial services through its subsidiary. The firm offers personal and business banking, and loans and mortgage. The company was founded in March 1979 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

