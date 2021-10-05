Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.83.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $26.88 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $97.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 6.69%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Brunelle bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $118,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,707 shares in the company, valued at $183,349.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $93,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,803.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,230 shares of company stock valued at $246,828. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 6.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,416 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.