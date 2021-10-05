Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,556 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after acquiring an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Best Buy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $304,102,000 after purchasing an additional 30,143 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,561,220 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $294,105,000 after purchasing an additional 266,833 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $105.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.93 and a 1 year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.78.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

