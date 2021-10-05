B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Price Down 2.4%

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) fell 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.40 and last traded at $29.40. 3,996 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,383,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.12.

The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $464.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.93 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 371,512 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $609,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 105,894.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

