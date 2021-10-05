Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Director Jeffrey G. Spragens Acquires 13,000 Shares

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Director Jeffrey G. Spragens acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $130,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BCYP remained flat at $$10.08 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,943. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.75.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BCYP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Big Cypress Acquisition in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Big Cypress Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Big Cypress Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Big Cypress Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Big Cypress Acquisition Company Profile

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It primarily focuses in the life science sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

