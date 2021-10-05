BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.77.

BIGC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 133,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $9,402,198.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 18,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $1,311,474.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,361 shares of company stock worth $30,543,487 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 217.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $48.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. BigCommerce has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -72.98 and a beta of 1.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.76 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

