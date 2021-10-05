BinaryX Trading 100.2% Higher This Week (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 5th. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $78.50 million and approximately $6.79 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can currently be purchased for $41.61 or 0.00081130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 100.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001562 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006839 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.96 or 0.00787611 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About BinaryX

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,313,710 coins and its circulating supply is 1,886,635 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

