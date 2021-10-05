Binemon (BIN) Market Cap Tops $13.24 Million

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Binemon has a total market cap of $13.24 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be bought for about $0.0163 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Binemon has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00063749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.89 or 0.00110158 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00141779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,016.47 or 1.00371287 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,418.13 or 0.06859378 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binemon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binemon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

