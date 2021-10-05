Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TECH. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $3,737,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,089 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter valued at approximately $683,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TECH stock opened at $481.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $247.87 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $496.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.42.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total transaction of $434,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,769 shares of company stock worth $25,271,505. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $469.40.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

