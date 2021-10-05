Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Trading Down 1.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX)’s share price fell 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.10. 10,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 26,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $526.49 million, a PE ratio of -72.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Company Profile (NYSEMKT:BIOX)

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

