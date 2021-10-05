BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $41.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.56.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The stock has a market cap of $369.74 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 174,232 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 22,652 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC lifted its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 94,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

