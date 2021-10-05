Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $156.00 at Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.
BHVN stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $147.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Biohaven Pharmaceutical
Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.
