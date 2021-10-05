Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $156.00 at Piper Sandler

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price target lifted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BHVN. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.45.

BHVN stock opened at $142.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 0.99. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $62.57 and a 1 year high of $147.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.37.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,641,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,634,000 after buying an additional 62,830 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,306,000 after purchasing an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,431,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,939,000 after acquiring an additional 295,977 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 185.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,416,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,552,000 after acquiring an additional 919,951 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

